39th Air Base Wing conducts Standards and Readiness Review

U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Leinenbach, 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, inspects senior leaders assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing during a Standards and Readiness Review inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 9, 2025. The SRR ensures units meet operational requirements and maintain readiness to strategic standards outlined by the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)