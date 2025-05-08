39th Air Base Wing conducts Standards and Readiness Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Willy Gedeon, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, stands in formation during a Standards and Readiness Review inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 9, 2025. During the SRR, commanders evaluated overall readiness and personal appearance, ensuring Airmen are following dress and appearance standards outlined by the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)