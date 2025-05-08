U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, May 8, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (May 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, right, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, and the Hon. Dr. Andrew Byers, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 8, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)