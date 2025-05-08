Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, May 8, 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, May 8, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (May 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, right, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, and the Hon. Dr. Andrew Byers, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 8, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    This work, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, May 8, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

