U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, May 8, 2025

SINGAPORE (May 8, 2025) The Hon. Dr. Andrew Byers, center left, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, is given a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) by Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 8, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Moises Sandoval/Released)