Boxer conducts AT drill

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Francis Hoernlen, left, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, simulates apprehending a suspect under the instruction of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Wilson McWatters, a native of Foley, Alabama, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill on the pier at Naval Base San Diego, April 22, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)