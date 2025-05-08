Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer conducts AT drill [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer conducts AT drill

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Electronics Technician 3rd Class Francis Hoernlen, left, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, simulates apprehending a suspect under the instruction of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Wilson McWatters, a native of Foley, Alabama, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill on the pier at Naval Base San Diego, April 22, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9028647
    VIRIN: 250422-N-JB475-1124
    Resolution: 4211x3280
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: FOLEY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer conducts AT drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer conducts AT drill
    Boxer conducts AT drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill
    USS Boxer
    LHD4
    ATTT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download