Electronics Technician 3rd Class Francis Hoernlen, left, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, simulates apprehending a suspect under the instruction of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Wilson McWatters, a native of Foley, Alabama, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill on the pier at Naval Base San Diego, April 22, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9028647
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-JB475-1124
|Resolution:
|4211x3280
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|FOLEY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer conducts AT drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.