    Boxer conducts AT drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Boxer conducts AT drill

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kelsey Eades    

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ethan Johnson, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Saginaw, Michigan, directs reaction forces as the Anti-Terrorism Tactical Watch Officer during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill aboard Boxer at Naval Base San Diego, April 22, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey J. Eades)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9028646
    VIRIN: 250422-N-VR594-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 827.76 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAGINAW, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Boxer conducts AT drill [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

