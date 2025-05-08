Boxer conducts AT drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ethan Johnson, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Saginaw, Michigan, directs reaction forces as the Anti-Terrorism Tactical Watch Officer during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill aboard Boxer at Naval Base San Diego, April 22, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey J. Eades)