Camp Blaz senior leadership awards plaques to JRM and JTFM admirals

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted leader, both with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, pose for a photo with the plaque that was presented, Joint Region Marianas Headquarters, Guam, May 7, 2025. Camp Blaz leadership presented the plaques to show appreciation, highlighting their time spent at Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)