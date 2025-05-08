Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz senior leadership awards plaques to JRM and JTFM admirals [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Blaz senior leadership awards plaques to JRM and JTFM admirals

    JOINT REGION MARIANAS, GUAM

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted leader, both with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, pose for a photo with the plaque that was presented, Joint Region Marianas Headquarters, Guam, May 7, 2025. Camp Blaz leadership presented the plaques to show appreciation, highlighting their time spent at Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    This work, Camp Blaz senior leadership awards plaques to JRM and JTFM admirals [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

