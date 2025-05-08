Camp Blaz senior leadership awards plaques to JRM and JTFM admirals

U.S. Marine Corps senior leaders with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, pose for a photo with the plaques presented by MCB Camp Blaz, Joint Region Marianas
Headquarters, Guam, May 7, 2025. Camp Blaz leadership presented the plaques to show appreciation, highlighting their time spent at Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
