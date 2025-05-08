1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), color guard stands at attention during a change of command ceremony, May 9, 2025, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The ceremony marked the formal transition of leadership from the outgoing commander, symbolizing the continuity of command and the unit’s ongoing commitment to its mission in support of our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)