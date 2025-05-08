Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col Christopher Haskell, the outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), delivers remarks to the Soldiers after transferring command of the battalion, May 9, 2025, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The ceremony marked the formal transition of leadership from the outgoing commander, symbolizing the continuity of command and the unit’s ongoing commitment to its mission in support of our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Lacy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 04:33
    Photo ID: 9028407
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-LE532-1235
    Resolution: 3847x2482
    Size: 680.38 KB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Justin Lacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB
    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB
    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB
    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB
    1-320th Field Artillery Change of Command Ceremony at MKAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download