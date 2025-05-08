Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US builds partner capacity through EOD training in Senegal [Image 12 of 12]

    US builds partner capacity through EOD training in Senegal

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD), 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, handle electrical cord during a demolition procedures demonstration at Range 4, Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2), Dodji, Senegal, May 4, 2025. The hands-on training session introduced partner forces to initiation systems and explosive safety fundamentals during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. CJay Spence)

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Explosives Ordnance Disposal
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    761st EOD Company
    20th CBRN Command

