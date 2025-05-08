US builds partner capacity through EOD training in Senegal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jason McCabe, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD), 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, observes counter-IED training alongside members of the Senegalese Armed Forces at Range 4, Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2), Dodji, Senegal, May 4, 2025. The training focused on basic explosive hazard recognition and demolition procedures during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. CJay Spence)