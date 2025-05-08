Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25 [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A U.S. soldier assigned to Maneuver Advisor Team (MAT) 2112, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2nd SFAB), Security Force Assistance Command (SFAC), demonstrates proper prone firing position to a platoon of Senegalese Armed Forces soldiers at Range 3, Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2), Dodji, Senegal, May 8, 2025. The instruction supported partner force readiness and machine gun employment fundamentals during African Lion 25 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. CJay Spence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 9028378
    VIRIN: 250503-A-ZL157-4011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: DODJI, SN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25
    Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    AfricanLion
    2SFAB
    StrongerTogether
    Allies & Partners Dakar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download