Sharpening the shot: 2SFAB enhances weapon skills at AL25

Members of the Senegalese Armed Forces assume the kneeling firing position with M4 carbines during weapons drills at Range 3, Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2), Dodji, Senegal, May 8, 2025. The training, conducted in partnership with U.S. Soldiers from Team 2112, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2nd SFAB), Security Force Assistance Command (SFAC), aimed to enhance tactical proficiency and strengthen interoperability during African Lion 25 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. CJay Spence)