Date Taken: 05.11.2025 Date Posted: 05.11.2025 01:08 Photo ID: 9028364 VIRIN: 250511-O-XE117-6814 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.04 MB Location: USTKA, PL

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Electronic Warfare Soldiers With 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Participate in Arcane Thunder 25 [Image 2 of 2], by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.