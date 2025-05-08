Electronic Warfare Soldiers With 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Participate in Arcane Thunder 25

Army Sgt. Shaun Meyers, Sgt. Ethan Lofting, and Spc. Steven Martinez, electronic warfare soldiers with 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, scan for different types of signals as Arcane Thunder 25 begins in Ustka, Poland 11May 2025.
U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Kicks Off Arcane Thunder 25 Across Three Countries
