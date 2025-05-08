Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electronic Warfare Soldiers With 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Participate in Arcane Thunder 25 [Image 1 of 2]

    Electronic Warfare Soldiers With 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Participate in Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    56th Artillery Command

    Army Sgt. Shaun Meyers, Sgt. Ethan Lofting, and Spc. Steven Martinez, electronic warfare soldiers with 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, scan for different types of signals as Arcane Thunder 25 begins in Ustka, Poland 11May 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 9028364
    VIRIN: 250511-O-XE117-6814
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: USTKA, PL
    This work, Electronic Warfare Soldiers With 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Participate in Arcane Thunder 25 [Image 2 of 2], by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Electronic Warfare Soldiers With 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Participate in Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd Mult-Domain Task Force Innovation Lab OIC Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Lehr Explains Drone

    U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Kicks Off Arcane Thunder 25 Across Three Countries

    ArcaneThunder ArmyTransformation ArmyInnovation EuropeAfricaInnovation

