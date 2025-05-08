U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Kicks Off Arcane Thunder 25 Across Three Countries

Photo By Clinton Carroll | 2nd Mult-Domain Task Force Innovation Lab OIC Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Lehr...... read more read more Photo By Clinton Carroll | 2nd Mult-Domain Task Force Innovation Lab OIC Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Lehr explains the drone he and his team built and how it will be used during Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland. see less | View Image Page

Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 began today, bringing together more than 300 U.S. Army and multinational personnel across three countries to test and validate the Army’s most advanced multi-domain capabilities.



The exercise, led by the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (2MDTF) under the 56th Artillery Command, runs through May 27 and includes coordinated training events in Mainz-Kastel, Germany; Ustka, Poland; and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Arcane Thunder 25 (AT25) focuses on synchronizing non-lethal and lethal effects across all domains; land, air, sea, cyber and space, to enable joint freedom of action across the European and African theaters.



“Arcane Thunder is about training and rehearsing for complex, high-tempo operations,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, commander of the 2d Multi-Domain Effects Battalion. “We're not just validating systems, we're validating decision-making, timing, tempo, and trust across formations and across domains. Each iteration strengthens our ability to fight and win in dynamic environments. The 2MDTF was built to innovate and adapt, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”



At its core, Arcane Thunder 25 is a proving ground for Army modernization. From kill web experimentation and long-range precision fires to integrated targeting and artificial intelligence-driven analytics, the exercise will test how new tools and concepts function under operational conditions to speed decision-making and deliver synchronized effects faster than ever before.



While U.S. forces will operate alongside Allies and partners throughout the exercise, the focus remains squarely on validating American agility, readiness, and lethality. By integrating Allied and partner capabilities, AT25 strengthens interoperability and builds trust across NATO. The participation of Polish and German hosts demonstrates enduring cooperation and highlights the strategic importance of a combat-credible forward presence.



The 2MDTF, supported by the 56th Artillery Command, is leading the way in applying the hard lessons of modern warfare to real-time operations, demonstrating a battle-tested approach that anticipates the next conflict, not the last.