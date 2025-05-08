USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250506-N-PV363-1208 SASEBO, Japan (May 6, 2025) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Ferrell from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) guides a forklift during a stores onload, May 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)