Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250506-N-PV363-1096 SASEBO, Japan (May 6, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class James Young from Ashland County, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepares to move ordnance during an ordnance handling evolution, May 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9028329
    VIRIN: 250506-N-PV363-1096
    Resolution: 6504x4764
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Onloads

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA 6
    Ordnance Handling
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download