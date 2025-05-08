Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th Field Artillery and the 169th Aviation train in sling load operations together [Image 6 of 12]

    117th Field Artillery and the 169th Aviation train in sling load operations together

    CAMP SHELBY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A 1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment (1-117 FA), Alpha Battery Soldier stands atop a Howitzer to attach slings to a Chinook crewed by Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment (169th Aviation), Camp Shelby, May 8, 2025. These soldiers conduct round-the-clock, all-weather missions during their annual training to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9027979
    VIRIN: 250508-A-AB787-4533
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, ALABAMA, US
    This work, 117th Field Artillery and the 169th Aviation train in sling load operations together [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sling load
    169th Aviation Battalion
    King of Battle
    117th Field Artillery Battalion
    GuardItAl
    TheLine

