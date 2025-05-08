117th Field Artillery and the 169th Aviation train in sling load operations together

A 1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment (1-117 FA), Field Support Company (FSC)Soldier stand atop a Howitzer to attach slings to a Chinook crewed by Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment (169th Aviation), Camp Shelby, May 8, 2025. These soldiers conduct round-the-clock, all-weather missions during their annual training to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
05.08.2025
05.10.2025
|9027975
|250508-A-AB787-5164
|4587x3061
|6.37 MB
CAMP SHELBY, ALABAMA, US
|3
|0
