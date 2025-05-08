New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 57th Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, provide photographic and videographic coverage of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. The 444th MPAD has supported the Best Warrior Competition for several years, serving as a testing ground for its cameramen to hone their skills in fast-paced, kinetic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)