    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 30]

    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 57th Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, provide photographic and videographic coverage of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. The 444th MPAD has supported the Best Warrior Competition for several years, serving as a testing ground for its cameramen to hone their skills in fast-paced, kinetic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 9027742
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-AA072-1160
    Resolution: 4694x3129
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    PAO
    Public Affairs
    combat camera
    National Guard

