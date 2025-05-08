Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82 Sky Soldiers Lost in Afghanistan: 173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Legacy of Valor and Sacrifice [Image 5 of 5]

    82 Sky Soldiers Lost in Afghanistan: 173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Legacy of Valor and Sacrifice

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Another of Wanat’s fallen was Sgt. Israel “Izzy” Garcia. His leadership during the firefight was remembered by comrades and recognized in later reviews of the battle by Congress and the Department of Defense.

    Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in Afghanistan spanned from 2005 to 2013, with multiple deployments across that period. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, lost 82 paratroopers—young paratroopers who deployed from Europe into some of the most remote and dangerous terrain in the world, never to return.

