82 Sky Soldiers Lost in Afghanistan: 173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Legacy of Valor and Sacrifice

The 173rd Airborne Brigade, known as the “Sky Soldiers,” carries a legacy forged in valor and sacrifice. Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in Afghanistan spanned from 2005 to 2013, with multiple deployments across that period. The brigade lost 82 paratroopers—young paratroopers who deployed from Europe into some of the most remote and dangerous terrain in the world, never to return.



One of the most well-known is Pfc. Juan S. Restrepo, a medic with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment. Killed on July 22, 2007, in the infamous Korengal Valley, his unit named an outpost in his honor—OP Restrepo. His life, loss, and the raw experience of his fellow soldiers became the focus of the award-winning documentary Restrepo, which brought global attention to the war’s brutal reality.



Also remembered is 1st Lt. Jonathan P. Brostrom, killed on July 13, 2008, during the Battle of Wanat. A platoon leader with C Company, 2-503, Brostrom was among nine Americans who fell during the harrowing overnight defense of a remote outpost—one of the deadliest engagements of the entire war.



1st Lt. Derek Hines, a field artillery officer assigned to D Battery, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, was killed September 1, 2005. His family continues to honor his legacy each year through memorial events in Vicenza, Italy—home of the brigade.



Another of Wanat’s fallen, Sgt. Israel “Izzy” Garcia, died the same day as Brostrom. His leadership during the firefight was remembered by comrades and recognized in later reviews of the battle by Congress and the Department of Defense.



Pfc. Chris Pfeifer, killed September 25, 2007, during a combat patrol, was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. He was remembered by his peers for his compassion and dedication to the mission.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



For the full list of the 82 fallen Sky Soldiers from Afghanistan, visit the brigade’s memorial page:

https://www.173dairbornememorial.org/fallen-sky-soldiers/