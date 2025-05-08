Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Honors Military Spouses with Celebration at Pacific Views Event Center [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Pendleton Honors Military Spouses with Celebration at Pacific Views Event Center

    MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, interacts with an activity booth during the Military Spouse Appreciation event hosted by Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) at the Pacific Views Event Center, MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 9, 2025. Sponsored by MCCS, the celebration featured live entertainment, floral-making activities, self-care item giveaways, and refreshments. The event was held in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day to recognize the dedication and support of military spouses. It provided a free, family-friendly environment for active duty personnel and their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    TAGS

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    Camp Pendleton events
    MCCS Special Events
    Marine Corps Family Support
    Pacific Views Event Ce

