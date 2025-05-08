Camp Pendleton Honors Military Spouses with Celebration at Pacific Views Event Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, interacts with an activity booth during the Military Spouse Appreciation event hosted by Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) at the Pacific Views Event Center, MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 9, 2025. Sponsored by MCCS, the celebration featured live entertainment, floral-making activities, self-care item giveaways, and refreshments. The event was held in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day to recognize the dedication and support of military spouses. It provided a free, family-friendly environment for active duty personnel and their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)