Camp Pendleton Honors Military Spouses with Celebration at Pacific Views Event Center

A caterer poses for a photo during the Military Spouse Appreciation event hosted by Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) at the Pacific Views Event Center, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 9, 2025. Sponsored by MCCS, the celebration featured live entertainment, floral-making activities, self-care item giveaways, and refreshments. The event was held in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day to recognize the dedication and support of military spouses. It provided a free, family-friendly environment for active duty personnel and their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)