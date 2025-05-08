Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPSTONE meeting at SENAFRONT Headquarters [Image 6 of 6]

    CAPSTONE meeting at SENAFRONT Headquarters

    PANAMA

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    PANAMA CITY, Panama (May 6, 2025) – National Defense University CAPSTONE curriculum members talk with members of the National Border Service (SENAFRONT) of Panama, about border security and humanitarian assistance programs on May 6, 2025. The CAPSTONE curriculum examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint and combined doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. CAPSTONE is visiting in-person to better understand the strategically important security cooperation efforts between the Department of Defense and SENAFRONT of Panama. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    This work, CAPSTONE meeting at SENAFRONT Headquarters [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

