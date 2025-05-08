CAPSTONE meeting at SENAFRONT Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY, Panama (May 6, 2025) – General Douglas M. Fraser, USAF, Ret., a senior fellow with the National Defense University, receives a tour from Commissioner Larry Solís Velázquez of the National Border Service (SENAFRONT) of Panama, as part of the National Defense University CAPSTONE curriculum event on May 6, 2025. The CAPSTONE curriculum examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint and combined doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. CAPSTONE is visiting in-person to better understand the strategically important security cooperation efforts between the Department of Defense and SENAFRONT of Panama. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)