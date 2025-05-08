Wisconsin Infantry Training - Tamiok Strike 2025

U.S. Army infantryman, assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard, observes a soldier with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force perform a functions check on his assigned weapon during infantry training at Moem Barracks, Wewak, Papua New Guinea, April 22, 2025. Tamiok Strike 25 is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|04.22.2025
|05.09.2025 22:18
|9027111
|250422-A-LG865-1093
|7625x5086
|8.24 MB
|WEWAK, PG
|3
|0
