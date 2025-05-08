Wisconsin Infantry Training - Tamiok Strike 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Papua New Guinea Defense Force soldiers rehearse infantry tactics while infantrymen assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard observe the training at Moem Barracks, Wewak, Papua New Guinea, April 22, 2025. Tamiok Strike 25 is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)