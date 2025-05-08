U.S. Army Lt. Gen Kevin D. Admiral, Commanding General of the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander Col. Lakicia Stokes III, and III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, judge one of the two cakes at the III Armored Corps Cake Competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The cakes were evaluated across four distinct criteria: appearance, design, flow, taste, and texture which provided teams with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. The winning team will be presenting a cake at the 250th U.S. Army Birthday Ball. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9026955
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-VT268-4436
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Cake Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Patrick Connery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This We'll Eat: III Armored Corps Cake Competition
