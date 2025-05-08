III Armored Cake Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen Kevin D. Admiral, Commanding General of the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander Col. Lakicia Stokes III, and III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, judge one of the two cakes at the III Armored Corps Cake Competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The cakes were evaluated across four distinct criteria: appearance, design, flow, taste, and texture which provided teams with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. The winning team will be presenting a cake at the 250th U.S. Army Birthday Ball. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery)