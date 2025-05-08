III Armored Cake Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Patrick Connery 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen Kevin D. Admiral, Commanding General of the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander Col. Lakicia Stokes III, and III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, judge one of the two cakes at the III Armored Corps Cake Competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The cakes were evaluated across four distinct criteria: appearance, design, flow, taste, and texture which provided teams with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. The winning team will be presenting a cake at the 250th U.S. Army Birthday Ball. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9026955
    VIRIN: 250508-A-VT268-4436
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
