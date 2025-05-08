This We'll Eat: III Armored Corps Cake Competition

Photo By Pfc. Patrick Connery | U.S. Army soldiers with the 553rd Field Feeding Company and 1st Cavalry Division, pose...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Patrick Connery | U.S. Army soldiers with the 553rd Field Feeding Company and 1st Cavalry Division, pose for a group photo behind their winning cake during the III Armored Corps Cake Competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The culinary specialists were tasked with baking a cake for a competition and training event to learn new skills in their field. The winning team prepare a cake for the 250th U.S. Army Birthday Ball. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - Soldiers scrambled throughout the dining facility, grabbing measuring cups and weighing ingredients in hopes of creating the most presentable and delicious cake for the 250th U.S. Army birthday.



Culinary specialists from the 553rd Field Feeding Company and 1st Cavalry Division participated in the III Armored Corps Cake Competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos May 8 to earn a chance to create the 250th Army birthday cake.



The event offered Fort Cavazos culinary specialists an opportunity to improve their baking skills, build confidence and expand their capabilities outside of the dining facility.



“Many of the soldiers have this idea that they are stuck in the DFAC and sometimes its mentally challenging for them, said Sgt. Ashley Henriquez, a culinary specialist, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1CD. “But this is one of the great opportunities available to culinary specialist to do something different.”



The competition included two teams, each consisting of four culinary specialists who had no formal training in cake baking.



“This competition is not only about winning, but it’s also a great opportunity to train Soldiers,” said Sgt Maj. Michael Bogle, division chief of culinary management with 1CD, Fort Cavazos culinary arts team manager. “They are learning to do skills that aren’t taught in the (dining) facility.”



The competition challenged soldiers to adapt quickly while also serving as a platform to refine their fundamental skill set.



“I think both teams going through the adversity of having to make adjustments on the fly because of an idea that didn’t work and try to make it happen, is great training,” said Sgt 1st Class William Pelkey, culinary arts team captain with 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Sabre Squadron, both teams excelled in that.”



The cakes were evaluated across four distinct criteria: appearance, design, flow, taste, and texture which provided teams with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills.



“The competitors got a chance to really kind of think outside of the box and create something unique instead of a standard sheet cake”, said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Carl Schimpf, III Armored Corps senior food advisor. “It really gives an opportunity to see what they can do with their talents.



Both teams took unique approaches with their cakes. Team A, comprised of soldiers from 1CD, prepared a cake that was half blueberry and lemon curd and half espresso, salted caramel, and Bailey’s Chocolate Liqueur. The 4-tiered cake was decorated with black and gold frosting to match the U.S. Army colors.



Team B, comprised of soldiers from 553rd FFC, also made a 4-tiered cake, half spiced rum with a cinnamon apple filling and half orange flavored with mocha filling, with each layer decorated to commemorate the history of the Army using colors such as green, black, and gold.



The competition judges included the Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general, III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander Col. Lakicia Stokes, and the command teams of 1CD, and the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command.



On the day of the competition, both teams rushed to perfect their cakes before presenting them to the judges. The atmosphere was tense, yet each team remained confident that their creation would claim victory.



After the judges finished tasting and scoring the cakes, Bogle collected the scorecards and announced Team B as the competition winner.



“I’m elated, I really don’t know how to feel but I’m overjoyed,” said Pvt. Ronisha Falconer, a culinary specialist, 553rd FFC. “All of us on the team are very young into our Army careers, we all have very different skill sets and it took everybody together to create this cake.”



Another teammate also mentioned how this competition boosted their confidence.



“I was very unsure of myself. I had a lot of doubts, and all those emotions kept affecting my work,” said Pfc. Ashley Alcaraz, a culinary specialist with the 553rd FFC. “Now I feel more at ease, and I have more trust in my recipes.



While only one team could claim victory, both demonstrated remarkable effort and took great pride in their creations.



“To me, there were no losers,” said Pelkey. “They both had their strong suits, both teams learned from this experience, and I know they’re going to grow and do bigger and better things after this.”



Designed to showcase the skills of culinary specialists, the competition provided Soldiers a unique opportunity to challenge themselves, marking Fort Cavazos' first cake competition since 2015.



“We’re very thankful for all the command teams to be able to have these soldiers showcase their talents,” said Schimpf. “We appreciate the support from III AC, 1CD, 13th ASCS, and the garrison as well. Shout out to the 407th Army Field Support Brigade for the ability to give us the additional requirements we need for this level of event as well.



Team B, Pvt. Ronisha Falconer, Pfc. Ashley Alcaraz, Pfc. Jhazi Sullian, and Pfc. Emilio Rosadillo, all of them with the 553rd Field Feeding Company, will be officially recognized during the upcoming 250th U.S. Army Birthday Ball at Fort Cavazos.