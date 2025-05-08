Team Dover putts in the work at the Bluesuiters Golf Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of the 2025 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament prepares to take the green at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Course in Magnolia, Delaware, May 8, 2025. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover Air Force Base Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)