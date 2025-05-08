Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover putts in the work at the Bluesuiters Golf Tournament [Image 4 of 8]

    Team Dover putts in the work at the Bluesuiters Golf Tournament

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A participant of the 2025 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament swings at a ball at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Course in Magnolia, Delaware, May 8, 2025. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover Air Force Base Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:17
    Photo ID: 9026946
    VIRIN: 250508-F-NO318-1393
    Resolution: 4861x3241
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover putts in the work at the Bluesuiters Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community
    golf
    Bluesuiters

