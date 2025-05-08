A participant of the 2025 Bluesuiters Golf Tournament swings at a ball at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Course in Magnolia, Delaware, May 8, 2025. Bluesuiters is a biannual golf tournament that teams up Dover Air Force Base Airmen and local civic leaders to network and build partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9026946
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-NO318-1393
|Resolution:
|4861x3241
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover putts in the work at the Bluesuiters Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.