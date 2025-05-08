Team Dover community health partners, medical providers and Airmen pose for a photo during the 436th Medical Group provider collaboration event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 8, 2025. The event gave civilian providers and partners an opportunity to connect with 436th MDG Airmen through a simulated pre-deployment function line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 17:57
|Photo ID:
|9026901
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-HB412-1389
|Resolution:
|7649x4723
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MDG hosts provider collaboration event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.