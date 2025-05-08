436th MDG hosts provider collaboration event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Dover community health partners, medical providers and Airmen pose for a photo during the 436th Medical Group provider collaboration event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 8, 2025. The event gave civilian providers and partners an opportunity to connect with 436th MDG Airmen through a simulated pre-deployment function line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)