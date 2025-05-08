Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MDG hosts provider collaboration event [Image 11 of 12]

    436th MDG hosts provider collaboration event

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Darlene Pressey, right, Dedicated to Women obstetrical coordinator, dons mission-oriented protective posture gear during the 436th Medical Group provider collaboration event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 8, 2025. The event gave civilian providers and partners an opportunity to connect with 436th MDG Airmen through a simulated pre-deployment function line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 9026900
    VIRIN: 250508-F-HB412-1318
    Resolution: 7903x4768
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MDG hosts provider collaboration event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

