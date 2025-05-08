Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250509-N-SS900-1002 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (May 9, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Barker, from Navarre, Florida, during an awards-at-quarters, May 9, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)