250509-N-SS900-1001 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (May 9, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician (Communications) 2nd Class Bryce J. Jackson IV, from San Diego, California, during an awards-at-quarters, May 9, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9026497
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-SS900-1001
|Resolution:
|5890x3927
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.