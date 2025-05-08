Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    250509-N-SS900-1001 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (May 9, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician (Communications) 2nd Class Bryce J. Jackson IV, from San Diego, California, during an awards-at-quarters, May 9, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

