    MWD Rex joins 75th Security Forces Squadron [Image 7 of 7]

    MWD Rex joins 75th Security Forces Squadron

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Military working dog Rex, an explosive detection dog with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, shows his aggression during obedience training with trainer Tech. Sgt. Hailey Pethtel May 8, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Rex is the newest K-9 to join the squadron and is going through his Field Transition Evaluation, a rigorous assessment designed to ensure he is fully mission-ready before validation and certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

