MWD Rex joins 75th Security Forces Squadron

Military working dog Rex, an explosive detection dog with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, poses during obedience training with trainer Tech. Sgt. Hailey Pethtel May 8, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Rex is the newest K-9 to join the squadron and is undergoing his Field Transition Evaluation, a rigorous assessment designed to ensure he is fully mission-ready before validation and certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)