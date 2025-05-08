250508-N-JC445-1012 NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (May 8, 2025) U.S. and Mauritanian military and civilian officials pose for a photo aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a leadership engagement while anchored near Nouakchott, Mauritania, May 8, 2025. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9025196
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-JC445-1012
|Resolution:
|5184x3733
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|NOUAKCHOTT, MR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.