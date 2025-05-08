USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-JC445-1012 NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (May 8, 2025) U.S. and Mauritanian military and civilian officials pose for a photo aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a leadership engagement while anchored near Nouakchott, Mauritania, May 8, 2025. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)