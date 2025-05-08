Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania

    NOUAKCHOTT, MAURITANIA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250508-N-JC445-1003 NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (May 8, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires John Ice is piped aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while anchored near Nouakchott, Mauritania, May 8, 2025. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 9025185
    VIRIN: 250508-N-JC445-1003
    Resolution: 6121x3951
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: NOUAKCHOTT, MR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Mauritanian Official and U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Mauritania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Leadership Engagement
    partnerships
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Islamic Republic of Mauritania (Mauritania)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Command Ship LCC/JCC 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download