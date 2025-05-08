USAF Thunderbirds fly in Wings Over Wayne Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds," perform at the Wings Over Wayne Airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2025. The Thunderbirds mission is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)