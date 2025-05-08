Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Thunderbirds fly in Wings Over Wayne Airshow [Image 8 of 14]

    USAF Thunderbirds fly in Wings Over Wayne Airshow

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds," perform at the Wings Over Wayne Airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2025. The Thunderbirds mission is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 08:48
    Photo ID: 9025126
    VIRIN: 250504-F-EM877-1475
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 29.71 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show

