2025 Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kanagawa, Japan (May 9, 2025) - Master Chief Leonard Anderson (middle), command master chief of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, cuts a cake with Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi personnel to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)