    2025 Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 3]

    2025 Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    JAPAN

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brianna Bonilla 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Kanagawa, Japan (May 9, 2025) - Master Chief Leonard Anderson, command master chief of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, gives a speech during Military Spouse Appreciation Day onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)

