Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 03

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness and essential Soldier skills during a "mystery event" at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 8, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9024491
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-HB431-5079
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
