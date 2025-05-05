Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 03 [Image 19 of 21]

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 03

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness and essential Soldier skills during a "mystery event" at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 8, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 21:14
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Best Warrior, Competition, Region 2, Fort Indiantown Gap, Army National Guard, Memorial Lake

