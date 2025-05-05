U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Freddie Foust, 36th Civil Engineering Squadron fire and emergency services section chief, marches with Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. As a former Military Training Instructor, Foust helped lead Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard proper drill techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 20:24
|Photo ID:
|9024424
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-VX152-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Know the Drill: Prior MTIs lead Andersen AFB Honor Guard [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.