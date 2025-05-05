Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the Drill: Prior MTIs lead Andersen AFB Honor Guard [Image 4 of 6]

    Know the Drill: Prior MTIs lead Andersen AFB Honor Guard

    GUAM

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Freddie Foust, 36th Civil Engineering Squadron fire and emergency services section chief, marches with Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. As a former Military Training Instructor, Foust helped lead Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard proper drill techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 20:24
    This work, Know the Drill: Prior MTIs lead Andersen AFB Honor Guard [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

